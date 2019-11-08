|
|
|
CHRISTY On 2nd November 2019, peacefully in hospital, aged 87 years,
Jack
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, dearly loved dad of Neil & Kathryn, loving father-in-law of Jane & Bill, much loved grandad of Matthew, Jake, Luke & Lauren.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at St John's Church, Hindley Green at 2.15pm prior to committal at Howe Bridge Crematorium at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to
Unsworth`s Funeral Service,
45 Leigh Road, Hindley Green.
Tel: (01942) 525980
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 8, 2019