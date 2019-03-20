|
MASON On March 17th 2019,
peacefully at
Colliers Croft Care Home
surrounded be her family
Irene (Née Lavin)
aged 90 years.
Reunited with her beloved Husband Bill. Devoted Mum
of Fred and Paul. A dear
Mother-In-Law to Helen and Karen. Loving Sister to Marion
and dear Sister-In-Law to Eileen. Loving Grandma to Simon,
Alex and Kate, Daniel and Amie, Ryan and Adam and a Great Grandma to Ralph and Eliza.
Irene will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, North Ashton on Friday 29th March 2019 at
12 noon followed by Cremation at St. Helens Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired in lieu
of flowers will be given to Dementia UK in memory of Irene.
All Enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB. Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 20, 2019
