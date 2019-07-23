Home

Wade's Funeral Services
30 Hatfield Road
, South Yorkshire DN8 5RE
01405 812966
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
Ida Bilsbrough Notice
BILSBROUGH Ida On Saturday 13th July 2019 in Hatfield House, Hatfield, Doncaster, aged 97 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack.
A much loved Mum of Clive, Mother-in-law of Maureen.
Dearly loved Grandma of
Elaine and Great-Grandma of
Emily, Hannah and Daniel.
The funeral service and
committal will take place on
Monday 29th July 2019 at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster 11:00am.
Family flowers only
please by request.
Enquiries to
Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
Tel: 01405 812966.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 23, 2019
