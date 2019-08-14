Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Pinkerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Pinkerton

Notice Condolences

Ian Pinkerton Notice
PINKERTON On 10th August 2019
in hospital, and of Aspull
IAN
Aged 72 years
The beloved husband of Yvonne, dearly loved father of Amanda, Simon and Zoey. Stepfather of Shaune and Michelle.
Grandfather of Caitlin, Pip, Eve, Matilda and Sam and great grandfather of Stephen,
Nikita and Skye.
The funeral service will take
place on Wednesday 21st July at Wigan Parish Church at 2.00 pm and be followed by interment
at Gidlow cemetery.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired, for Dr Naqvi's heartbeat appeal may be sent to -
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.