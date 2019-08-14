|
|
|
PINKERTON On 10th August 2019
in hospital, and of Aspull
IAN
Aged 72 years
The beloved husband of Yvonne, dearly loved father of Amanda, Simon and Zoey. Stepfather of Shaune and Michelle.
Grandfather of Caitlin, Pip, Eve, Matilda and Sam and great grandfather of Stephen,
Nikita and Skye.
The funeral service will take
place on Wednesday 21st July at Wigan Parish Church at 2.00 pm and be followed by interment
at Gidlow cemetery.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired, for Dr Naqvi's heartbeat appeal may be sent to -
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
Tel 01942 821215
