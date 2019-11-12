Home

PICKERING Horace Crompton The family of the late
Horace Crompton Pickering
would like to thank relatives and
friends for their support and
kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and
donations of £180 to the
British Heart Foundation
charity in Horace's memory.
Thank you to those who travelled
from far and wide to join in the
celebration of his life, you are all very much appreciated and valued.
He is loved and missed
by all those left behind.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019
