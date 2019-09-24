|
|
|
Pickering Who passed away on
15th September 2019, in Wigan Royal Infirmary and of Hindley.
Horace Crompton
Aged 88 years.
The beloved Husband of Sylvia,
a special Dad of David and Melvyn and Grandad of Charlotte.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Friday
27th September, in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 1.45 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane,
Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019