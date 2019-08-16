|
Macfarlin Horace Peacefully passed away on the
9th August 2019 at Lakeside Care Home aged 95 years. A devoted husband to the late Renee, loved brother and a much loved uncle to Pat & Colin, a loving great uncle to Philip, Kath, Lyndsey, Craig, Natalie & a proud Great Great uncle to Bethany, Lexxie, Ebonnie & Roxxie.
The funeral service will take place at St Marks C.E Church Newtown at 13:30 Tuesday 20th August followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium. Family flowers only by request and any donations to Cancer Research U.K.
in memory of Horace.
You can shed tears that he is gone
Or you can smile because he lived
You can remember him and
only that he has gone
Or you can cherish his memory and let it live on
Good night & God bless
"Uncle Horace"
For all dignified funeral arrangements please contact McGuires Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane, Wigan
01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 16, 2019