|
|
|
PARTLOW (Nee Melling) Peacefully on the
14th December 2019.
Hilda
aged 78 years.
Former wife and friend
of the late George Barlow.
A dearly loved mum,
grandma and great granny,
who will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 27th December 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Diabetes UK c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 19, 2019