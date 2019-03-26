|
|
|
BECKETT Peacefully in Hospital after
a brave fight fought with great courage and dignity.
Herbert 'Bert'
Aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of Margaret. Devoted Dad of Christine and Susan, dear Father in Law of
Neil and Dave. Much loved
and cherished Grandad of
Leanne, Matthew, Emma and James and precious Great Grandad Bert of Owen and Harry. Bert will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral Service will take place
on Monday 1st April 2019 at 11.30am at St. Paul's Church,
Goose Green followed by Committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
Dementia U.K. or R.N.I.B.
All enquiries to
R. Banks and Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More