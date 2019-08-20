|
|
|
ROWBOTTOM Henry Eric
"Harry" Peacefully on 12th August 2019
at the Spinney Nursing Home.
Harry will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 27th August at
St Michael and All Angels, Dalton at 10.15 followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK c/o
and all enquiries to
W Banks,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP.
Tel: 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 20, 2019