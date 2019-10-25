Home

Harry Winstanley

Harry Winstanley Notice
WINSTANLEY On 12th October 2019
Peacefully in hospital and of Bryn
Harry
Aged 88 years
The beloved husband of the late Edna, dearly loved dad of Jean and Clive, dear father in law of
Janice and much loved
grandad of Paul and Jade.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 30th October in
St Thomas' Church Ashton at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Dr Naqvis Heart Beat Appeal c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 25, 2019
