Home

POWERED BY

Services
Varty's (Ince) (Ince, Wigan)
Darlville
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2EA
01942 244712
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Hale

Notice Condolences

Harry Hale Notice
Hale Who passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Whelley, Wigan,
Harry,
aged 84 years.
The dearly loved Husband of Rita, much loved Dad of Andrew, Michael and Sandra and a devoted Grandad, Great Grandad,
Father-in-law, Brother,
Brother-in-law and Uncle.
Funeral service and committal
on Thursday 18 July 2019, at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10:00am.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research or
.

All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.