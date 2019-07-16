|
|
|
Hale Who passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Whelley, Wigan,
Harry,
aged 84 years.
The dearly loved Husband of Rita, much loved Dad of Andrew, Michael and Sandra and a devoted Grandad, Great Grandad,
Father-in-law, Brother,
Brother-in-law and Uncle.
Funeral service and committal
on Thursday 18 July 2019, at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research or
.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2019