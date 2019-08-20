Home

CONNAH Harry Peacefully passed away after
a short illness in Wigan Infirmary
on 11th August 2019 surrounded
by his loving family,
Harry aged 100 years.
Much loved by all his family,
Harry will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place
on Friday 23rd August at
St Catharines Church, Scholes
at 1.30pm followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request,
donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation c/o
and all enquiries to
Middleton & Wood,
Rosebridge Way, Ince
Tel. 01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 20, 2019
