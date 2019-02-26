|
Pennington Harold Sadly passed away in
Salford Royal Hospital on
4th February 2019,
Harold
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Beryl and sister in law Audrey,
much loved brother, uncle
and a great friend to many.
"Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him".
The funeral will take place at
St. Elizabeths Church, Aspull on Friday 1st March 2019 at 10.00, followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice,
British Heart Foundation or
The Stroke Association c/o and all enquiries to Middleton and Wood, Rosebridge Way, Ince,
01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
