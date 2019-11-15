|
|
|
whitehead Graham James Passed away suddenly on the 29th October, aged 64 years.
Devoted Husband to Susan,
a cherished Dad and Grandad
and much loved Son.
The funeral service is to take place at Wigan Crematorium on
Monday 18th November at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC).
All enquiries to
Walker's Funeral Service,
39 Helena Road, Sutton,
St Helens, WA9 4JH, www.walkersfuneralservice.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 15, 2019