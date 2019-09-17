Home

Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00
St Elizabeth's Church
Graham Spencer Notice
Spencer Passed away suddenly
at his home in Swinley.
Graham.
Aged 70 years.
Dearly loved dad of Amy and Tom. A dear friend to many.
Funeral service to be held
at St Elizabeth's Church, Aspull on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations in Graham's memory to 'St Elizabeth's PCC' care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 17, 2019
