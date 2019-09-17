|
|
|
Spencer Passed away suddenly
at his home in Swinley.
Graham.
Aged 70 years.
Dearly loved dad of Amy and Tom. A dear friend to many.
Funeral service to be held
at St Elizabeth's Church, Aspull on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations in Graham's memory to 'St Elizabeth's PCC' care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 17, 2019