Lowe Who passed away on 3rd December 2019,
In Whiston Hospital and of Billinge
Graham
aged 77 years.
The much loved husband of Joan, dad of Daralyn, Dean and Kendon, grandad to Alicia, Jodie-Louise, Kaitlyn, James, Edward and great grandad to Ethan.
Graham will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 20th December 2019 at Billing St Aidan's Church at 10:30am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only and donations if desired to The Salvation Army c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019