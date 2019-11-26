|
LINDSAY The family of the late
Graham Lindsay Wish to thank all relatives, friends, and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, floral tributes and donation gratefully received for Pulmonary Fibrosis and
Wigan & Leigh Hospice during their sad Bereavement Special thanks to Mr. Ashish and all the respiratory team at Boston House Hospital Home Team, Nurses on Lowton and Ince Ward also District and Hospice Nurses for all their care and support during Graham's illness.
We would also like to thank Steve Clark for his kind Ministries and Alan Jones for there Dignified Funeral Arrangements.
God bless you all always.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 26, 2019