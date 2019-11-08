Home

LINDSAY On 24th October 2019,
in Wigan Infirmary
and of Hindley
Graham
Aged 69 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Mary,
much loved Father of Deborah,
dearest Brother of Marion and Margaret and Brother-in-Law of Norman, Donald and Kathleen
and a very dear Uncle to all his Nephews and Nieces and a very good friend to many.

He will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 14th November 2019
in St Nathaniel's Church,
Platt Bridge at 10.30am
followed by interment
at Hindley Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, please
to Pulmonary Fibrosis
& Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o Family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Danesbrook House
21 Ladies Lane
Hindley
Tel 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 8, 2019
