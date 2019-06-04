Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Graham Burgess

Graham Burgess Notice
BURGESS Peacefully on 27th May 2019.
Graham Stanley
aged 74 years.
The beloved husband of Catherine.
Adored dad of Alison,
Andrew, Peter and Claire.
Devoted grandad of James and
his two little rascals.
'A true friend to many'
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 11th June in St. Peter's Church, Hindley at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Howe Bridge Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to
Dementia UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Danesbrook House
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley
Tel 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
