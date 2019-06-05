|
|
|
Bullen On 19th May 2019,
peacefully in Spain
Graham Peter
Aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Jacqueline, cherished father of Dean & Dawn, much loved father in law of Louise, special grandad of
Charlotte, Luca, Zak & Mia,
dearly loved brother of Barbara.
Graham will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family have requested that mourners wear a red or white button hole at Graham's funeral.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 2019
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only and donations if desired c/o the family to
Crohn's and Colitis.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road,
Ashton-In-Makerfield
WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 5, 2019
