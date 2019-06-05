Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Bullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Bullen

Notice Condolences

Graham Bullen Notice
Bullen On 19th May 2019,
peacefully in Spain

Graham Peter
Aged 73 years.

Beloved husband of Jacqueline, cherished father of Dean & Dawn, much loved father in law of Louise, special grandad of
Charlotte, Luca, Zak & Mia,
dearly loved brother of Barbara.

Graham will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family have requested that mourners wear a red or white button hole at Graham's funeral.

Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 2019
at 12:30pm.

Family flowers only and donations if desired c/o the family to
Crohn's and Colitis.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road,
Ashton-In-Makerfield
WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now