Cranston Gordon Who died in Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 94.
Gordon was a devoted husband to Joan and a much loved Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad.
Donations to British Legion, Diabetes UK and Wigan
and Leigh Hospice
in memory of Gordon
in lieu of flowers.
The funeral service will be held at St James R.C Church Orrell, Monday 11th November at 09:45, followed by a committal at
Wigan Crematorium,
all are welcome to attend.
All enquiries to
McGuires Co-op Funeralcare Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019