|
|
|
Allsopp Peacefully at home
on 23rd October 2019.
Gordon,
aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Margaret, loving Dad of Barry and Beverley, dear Grandad of Darren, Rachel, Christopher and Bethany and Father in law of Ruth and Tony.
The funeral service will take place at Aspull Methodist Church on Thursday 7th November at 11:00 followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Donations in Gordon's memory,
in lieu of flowers to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
can be sent to,
Edwards Funerals Directors,
Holmwood,
11A Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan,
WN1 2AA,
01942 821215.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019