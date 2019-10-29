Home

HOLDEN Gladys Died peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
21st October 2019
aged 90.
Beloved Mum, Grandma, Great Grandma and Friend to many.
The funeral service will take
place Friday 1st November 11am at Queens Hall, Wigan followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Derian House.
Gladys will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
For all dignified funeral arrangements please contact McGuires Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019
