|
|
|
HARVEY Peacefully on
29th November 2019.
GILLIAN
aged 58 years.
Daughter of the the late Ernie
and Marian, sister of Paul
and the late Michael.
sister in law of Christine and Jan and niece of Brenda and Bill.
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 11.00am.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Animal charities.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019