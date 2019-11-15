Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard O'Neill

Notice Condolences

Gerard O'Neill Notice
O'Neill Gerard John Peacefully at home on
7th November, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Joan,
loving dad to Stephen,
Tracey and Nicole,
father-in-law to Zoe,
Darren and Michael and devoted grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 18th November
at St Aidans Church, Winstanley
at 1.15pm, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice or Dementia UK.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -