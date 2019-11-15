|
O'Neill Gerard John Peacefully at home on
7th November, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Joan,
loving dad to Stephen,
Tracey and Nicole,
father-in-law to Zoe,
Darren and Michael and devoted grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 18th November
at St Aidans Church, Winstanley
at 1.15pm, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice or Dementia UK.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 15, 2019