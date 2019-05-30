Home

WILKINSON (George B) Died peacefully on May 22nd in the loving care of Norley Hall Care Home, Wigan. An old boy of Wigan Grammar School, he taught all his life at Fairfield High School for Girls, Droylsden.
He is greatly missed by his wife Sheila, sisters Doreen and Margaret, daughter Janet,
son in law Mike and grandchildren Theo, Grace and Christopher. Funeral at Wigan Crematorium, Ince, June 4th, 11.30am.
Family flowers only, no black. Charitable donations for
NW Air Ambulance c/o
Banks, Gidlow Lane.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 30, 2019
