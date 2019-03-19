|
Monks George John Sadly passed away in hospital on the 13th March 2019,
aged 68 years.
Beloved husband of Janet,
dearly loved dad of Carrie,
beloved brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and a much loved friend
to many.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at St Wilfrids Church, Standish on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK.
All enquiries to R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES Telephone: 01257 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 19, 2019
