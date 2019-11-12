Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
George Melling Notice
MELLING George Suddenly but peacefully in hospital with family at his side on
29th October 2019,
aged 93 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Lilian. A much loved and devoted dad, grandad and great grandad.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at
St Mark's Church on
Thursday 14th November 2019 at 10.45am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium
at 12.00 Noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to Bying House in memory of George.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019
