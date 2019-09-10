Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for George Holding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Holding

Notice Condolences

George Holding Notice
HOLDING Peacefully in hospital on
1st September 2019,

George
aged 91 years.
Husband of Florence,
dear dad of Duncan and
beloved grandad of Lewis.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 16th September
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to
Winstanley Ward at
Wigan Infirmary
c/o and all enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, WN1 2NN
Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.