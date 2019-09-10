|
HOLDING Peacefully in hospital on
1st September 2019,
George
aged 91 years.
Husband of Florence,
dear dad of Duncan and
beloved grandad of Lewis.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 16th September
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to
Winstanley Ward at
Wigan Infirmary
c/o and all enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, WN1 2NN
Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 10, 2019