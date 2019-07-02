|
|
|
Fulton Who passed away peacefully, after a short illness with his sons beside him on Friday 21st June 2019 at
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Higher Ince, Wigan
Maj. George Ogilvie
Aged 78 years.
The dearly loved Husband of the late Joyce, loving Father of Roger (deceased), George and Marcus and a devoted Grandad,
Great Grandad, Father In Law, Brother and Brother In Law.
Funeral service on Tuesday 9th July 2019. Service and Committal at Wigan Crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Dogs Trust c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019