Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Fulton

Notice Condolences

George Fulton Notice
Fulton Who passed away peacefully, after a short illness with his sons beside him on Friday 21st June 2019 at
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Higher Ince, Wigan
Maj. George Ogilvie
Aged 78 years.

The dearly loved Husband of the late Joyce, loving Father of Roger (deceased), George and Marcus and a devoted Grandad,
Great Grandad, Father In Law, Brother and Brother In Law.

Funeral service on Tuesday 9th July 2019. Service and Committal at Wigan Crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Dogs Trust c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.