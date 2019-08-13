Resources More Obituaries for George Bate Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Bate

Notice Bate George David Maggie and family of George David Bate would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all who helped to make George's funeral a truly wonderful celebration of his life.

Donations to Cancer Research UK in memory of George raised £245, he would be thrilled, thank you.

Special thanks goes to Mrs Val Cunningham, a dear friend, who helped plan and lead George's inspirational service; to James Taylor (adopted nephew), who also helped plan, provide the music, design and print the wonderful order of service booklet and also to Charlotte for all her help and support.

Thanks to Wigan Little Theatre for kindly providing the venue for the reception, particular thanks to John Churnside, Joyce Hope and Ellen Fitton.

My gratitude also goes to the staff of McGuires Funeralcare for their sensitivity, kindness and patience in making sure that George's funeral was carried out to the highest of professional standards.

To all my friends and neighbours,

I am very grateful for all your kindness and support, in particular to Deena and Jack Lyon for their kindness and generosity. Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 13, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.