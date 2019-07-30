Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Bate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Bate

Notice Condolences

George Bate Notice
Bate George David Died peacefully on the
22nd July 2019 aged 67 years.
A much loved husband of Maggie, loving uncle, adopted uncle, proud godfather, friend and healer to all.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium Tuesday 6th August at 09:30am. The family would like to invite all for refreshments afterwards at Wigan Little Theatre.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of George to
Cancer research care of the immediate family.
At the family request
please wear bright colours.
All enquires to
Co-op McGuires Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan
01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.