Bate George David Died peacefully on the
22nd July 2019 aged 67 years.
A much loved husband of Maggie, loving uncle, adopted uncle, proud godfather, friend and healer to all.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium Tuesday 6th August at 09:30am. The family would like to invite all for refreshments afterwards at Wigan Little Theatre.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of George to
Cancer research care of the immediate family.
At the family request
please wear bright colours.
All enquires to
Co-op McGuires Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan
01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019