Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
George Aspey

George Aspey Notice
Aspey Who passed away on
2nd July 2019 at his home
and of Platt Bridge.

George
aged 80 years

The beloved Husband of
the late Margaret.
A loving Dad of Carole and Paul
and father in law of Angela.
Special Grandad of Patricia, Nicole, Alison, Ian and Andrea.
Great Grandad of Max and Bella and a very special great grandad of Rosanne (his little star).

Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday 12th July 2019 in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family

All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019
