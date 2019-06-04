|
PARKINSON Geoffrey Passed away peacefully
at home on 25th May 2019
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce,
much loved dad of Anthony,
the late David and Michelle,
a devoted grandad, great-grandad,
father in law of
Shaun, Susan and Joanne,
brother of George and
brother in law of Marie.
Requiem Mass is to be offered
at St Jude's RC Church on
Tuesday 11th June at 9.30am
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
however kind donations are
being gratefully received by
Geoffrey's family for
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd,
Newtown, Wigan, WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
