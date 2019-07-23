Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00
St Matthews Church
Highfield
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St Matthews Churchyard
Highfield
View Map
COLLETT Peacefully in
St Georges Nursing Home on
9th July 2019

GEOFFREY
aged 72 years.
Former chairman of Scot Lane Residents Association and
Worsley Hall Community Association.
Geoffrey was a much loved brother, brother in law,
uncle and friend.

The funeral service will
take place on
Monday 29th July 2019 at St Matthews Church, Highfield at
12.00pm prior to interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
St Georges Nursing Home c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House,
232 Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 23, 2019
