HODGSON On 11th February 2019,
surrounded by his loving family,
Geoff, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the
late MARJORIE.
Much loved dad to Russell
and Carole, loving grandad to Gemma, Natalie, Liam and Bethany, devoted great grandad
to Mylie-Rose.
A very dear friend of Marjorie.
'A true gentleman'
Requiem Mass will be offered on Tuesday 5th March at St Jude's RC Church, Poolstock at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
a charity chosen by the family.
All enquiries to McGuire Funeralcare, Linley House,
177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan. WN6 7BP. Tel: 01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
