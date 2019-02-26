GARY

FISHWICK 11.12.70 - 1.3.14

Our beloved Son, Brother, Brother in Law, Uncle and Great Uncle.



Thinking of you with love

on your anniversary.



They say there is a reason,

they say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason

will change the way we feel.

For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles

No one knows how many times we've broken down and cried.

We want to tell you something,

so there won't be any doubt,

You're so wonderful to think about, but so hard to be without.

We cannot bring the old days back, when we were all together,

The family chain is broken now,

but memories live forever.



Lots of love from Mum and Dad, Christopher, Ian, Jason,

Lots of love from Mum and Dad, Christopher, Ian, Jason,

Matthew, Gayle, Wendy, Rachael, Jaxon and Benji. Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019