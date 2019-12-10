|
|
|
COOPER Passed away peacefully at home on 5th December 2019 with his loving family surrounding
him after a long illness,
Gary Edwin,
aged 65 years and of Ashton.
The much loved Husband of Hazel, loving Dad of Catherine, David and Paul, special Grandad of Lleyton, Jayden and Mason,
dear Brother of Susan and Linda. Gary will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 19th December 2019 in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o the family.
All Enquiries to: Alan Jones Funeral Directors, 87 Old Road Ashton in Makerfield. Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019