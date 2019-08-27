|
|
|
SMITH Peacefully at Wigan & Leigh Hospice on 17th August 2019.
Frederick Thomas (Freddie)
Aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Aileen,
loving dad of Andrew and
father in law of Nikki, loved brother of Ralph, Mary and the late Bill and a dear brother in law and uncle.
The Funeral Service will take place at St. John's R.C. Church, Standishgate on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 2.00pm followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
will be passed on to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel. (01942) 829200. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 27, 2019