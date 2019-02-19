|
|
|
NAYLOR On 25th January 2019,
aged 79 years and of Wigan
FRANK SEYMOUR
A much loved Son of the
late Annie & Walter.
Dear Brother of the late Eva.
A loved Uncle of David, John,
Peter, Andrew & Charlayne.
And a good friend to many
Funeral Service will take place
at Howe Bridge Crematorium
on Thursday 21st February 2019
at 10.00am
Family flowers only, donations
if desired c/o the family
All enquiries to
Carl Hogg & Susan Fields
Funeral Service.
Colliery Cottage,
49 Heath Street, Golborne,
WA3 3BS.
01942 318001
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More