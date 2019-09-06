|
|
|
HUGHES Peacefully 4th September 2019.
FRANK
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Marie and Anthony, dear father in law of Les and Tina, loving grandad of Emma, Charlotte and Leigh, great grandad of Scarlet and loving brother of Pat.
The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 13th September 2019 at 10.30am.Family flowers only please donations may be given to the family for a charity
to be decided.
All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 6, 2019