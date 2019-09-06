Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30
Wigan Crematorium
Frank Hughes Notice
HUGHES Peacefully 4th September 2019.

FRANK
aged 86 years.

Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Marie and Anthony, dear father in law of Les and Tina, loving grandad of Emma, Charlotte and Leigh, great grandad of Scarlet and loving brother of Pat.

The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 13th September 2019 at 10.30am.Family flowers only please donations may be given to the family for a charity
to be decided.

All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 6, 2019
