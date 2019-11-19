|
Dickinson Francis (Frank) Age 73, died peacefully
on November 5th at
Wigan Royal Infirmary.
Brother to Ethel Stirrup (late), much loved uncle to Martin,
James and Amanda.
Funeral to take place at
Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November at 2.30 pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House, 87 Old Road,
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019