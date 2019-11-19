|
ASHCROFT Francis The family would like to express their sincere thanks
to everyone for the condolences, sympathy cards, mass cards
and donations received for
The Sons of Divine Providence.
Special thanks to Fr Philip Kehoe, Fr Joseph Simionato and
Fr Bernard Higham for officiating the service and to the staff at the Rolling Pin for providing exceptional catering.
Thanks also to
Banks Funeral Directors, Sefton Villa, for the care and kindness provided to us
at such a difficult time.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019