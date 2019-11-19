Home

POWERED BY

Services
Banks of Orrell
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8UP
01695 768776
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Ashcroft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Ashcroft

Notice

Francis Ashcroft Notice
ASHCROFT Francis The family would like to express their sincere thanks
to everyone for the condolences, sympathy cards, mass cards
and donations received for
The Sons of Divine Providence.

Special thanks to Fr Philip Kehoe, Fr Joseph Simionato and
Fr Bernard Higham for officiating the service and to the staff at the Rolling Pin for providing exceptional catering.

Thanks also to
Banks Funeral Directors, Sefton Villa, for the care and kindness provided to us
at such a difficult time.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -