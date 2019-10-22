|
|
|
ASHCROFT Peacefully on 13th October 2019
Francis
aged 85
The beloved husband of Teresa, devoted Dad of Philip and Julie and a much loved Grandad to Matthew and Gabriella.
He will be missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, Upholland on Wednesday 30th October 2019, at 10.30am, followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
This will be followed by a celebration of his life at
St. Teresa's Catholic Club.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Sons of Divine Providence.
All enquiries to
W. Banks, Sefton Villa, Orrell, 01695 768776.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 22, 2019