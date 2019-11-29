Home

Frances Strickleton

Notice Condolences

Frances Strickleton Notice
STRICKLETON (nee Lythgoe)
Frances Mary On 19th November 2019
at home in Westhoughton
Frances, aged 79 years.
Loving wife of the late Kenneth, wonderful mum of Sarah and Clare-Anne, treasured grandma of Aneurin, and a dear mother-in-law of David and Declan.
Requiem Mass will be offered in Sacred Heart RC Church Westhoughton on Thursday
5th December at 10.00am,
prior to interment in Westhoughton Cemetery
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries to Howarth's Funeral Service
638 Blackburn Road
Bolton BL1 7AL
Tel 01204 309609
www.1hfs.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 29, 2019
