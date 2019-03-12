Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30
St James Church
Poolstock
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Lynch

Notice Condolences

Frances Lynch Notice
LYNCH Frances Passed away peacefully
on the 4th March 2019 at
Ashton View Care Home,
aged 96 years,
formerly of Keats Avenue,
Worsley Mesnes.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick, much loved Mum of Fred,
mother in law of Lynne.
Devoted Nan of Sean and Kirsty.
Funeral service to be held at
St James Church, Poolstock on Thursday 14th March at 10.30am followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
however, kind donations are being kindly received by Frances' family for The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd,
Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.