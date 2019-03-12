|
|
|
LYNCH Frances Passed away peacefully
on the 4th March 2019 at
Ashton View Care Home,
aged 96 years,
formerly of Keats Avenue,
Worsley Mesnes.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick, much loved Mum of Fred,
mother in law of Lynne.
Devoted Nan of Sean and Kirsty.
Funeral service to be held at
St James Church, Poolstock on Thursday 14th March at 10.30am followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
however, kind donations are being kindly received by Frances' family for The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd,
Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More