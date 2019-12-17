|
CHORAFFA Peacefully in Belong Village on
11th December 2019,
FLORA MAY
aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard, loving mum of Tina and her husband Alan, adored nan of Karen and Susanna and great nan of Daniel and Alexia.
The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on
Monday 30th December 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation
C/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019