WALMSLEY Peacefully in her sleep on
29th October 2019.
EVELYNE
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Carl,
dear mother in law of Jaqcueline, loving grandma of Robert and Thomas, dear sister of Annie
and of the late Edward.
The funeral service will take place at St Stephen's Church, Whelly on Friday 15th November 2019 at 11.30am, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses or St Stephens Church c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019