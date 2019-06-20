|
|
|
CHEETHAM In loving memory of
EVELYN CHEETHAM
who passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87 on the
16th June 2019.
The beloved wife of the late Benjamin. A loving mum to Jean,John,Julie and Jacqueline and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will be held
at St James Church,Poostock
on Wednesday 26th June 2019
at 12.30pm.
All donations will be passed on to The Christies,Manchester.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 20, 2019
